Joe Cistaro arrived in Lake Havasu City with his family on Sept. 27, 1973, and coincidentally departed the same day 47 years later. Joe was a pioneer of Lake Havasu City. Founder of Joe's Septic and Backhoe, he helped form the city into what it is today.
With hard work comes an empty stomach, and Joe always made sure to stay in line with one of his favorite past times: eating. During his struggles, Thom Felke and the whole Shugrue's family made sure to keep him fed. Out of all the meals he had, his personal favorite was his wife's pasta. Being an Italian, it was fitting that he traveled to Italy to find his roots. Joe loved his Harley motorcycle, his most important ride was going to Sturgis. There were many joys in Joe's life; from playing cards with his best friends Guy and Nancy, to yelling for any Boston team, or all the dogs he had. Out of everything he cared about, what mattered most to him was his family. He loved his wife Evie deeply, and while he doted his princess Gina, it was his grandson Jake that always brought him joy. For a man that never missed a meal, his presence will greatly be missed at our table.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; Orendo and Irene, sister; Angela, and his son: Joseph.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years; Evie Cistaro, daughter; Gina Cistaro, sister; Rosemarie (Larry) Bean, grandson; Jake Schwab, and his buddy; Lucky.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception; to be announced.
In Joe's honor, please dress casual. He always said, "Casual dress is the best!"
The family requests; no flowers please. Donations can be made to the Cancer Association of Havasu or the Our Lady of the Lake School Fund.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
