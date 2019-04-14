Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe K Gregory


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe K Gregory Obituary
Joe K. Gregory

Joe K Gregory passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on December 4, 1938 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarence and Velna Gregory. In loving respectful memory, he was father, grandfather and great grandfather with three children, two grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
We remember the life and special memories we all shared together, which will be in our hearts and minds forever.
Thank you for showing and sharing your life and love with generosity, patience and care. You have shown grace, courage and steadfastness that will ever be our example of how we should live our lives. You will always be remembered with a smile. All of our love. Thank you for being a wonder father. Your loving family.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Gregory (Elizabeth) and Jerry Gregory (Tania), daughter, Jolie Gregory, grandson Jarrett Gregory, granddaughter Taylor Gregory, great granddaughter Cambria Gregory, and many, many friends, especially Barbara Bacon who has become dear to our family.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Joe's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now