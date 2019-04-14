Joe K. Gregory



Joe K Gregory passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on December 4, 1938 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarence and Velna Gregory. In loving respectful memory, he was father, grandfather and great grandfather with three children, two grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

We remember the life and special memories we all shared together, which will be in our hearts and minds forever.

Thank you for showing and sharing your life and love with generosity, patience and care. You have shown grace, courage and steadfastness that will ever be our example of how we should live our lives. You will always be remembered with a smile. All of our love. Thank you for being a wonder father. Your loving family.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Gregory (Elizabeth) and Jerry Gregory (Tania), daughter, Jolie Gregory, grandson Jarrett Gregory, granddaughter Taylor Gregory, great granddaughter Cambria Gregory, and many, many friends, especially Barbara Bacon who has become dear to our family.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Gregory (Elizabeth) and Jerry Gregory (Tania), daughter, Jolie Gregory, grandson Jarrett Gregory, granddaughter Taylor Gregory, great granddaughter Cambria Gregory, and many, many friends, especially Barbara Bacon who has become dear to our family.