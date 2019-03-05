Services Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home 21 Riviera Boulevard Lake Havasu City , AZ 86403 (928)855-4949 Resources More Obituaries for Joe Goade Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe Lee Goade

Obituary Condolences Flowers "What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" The world is a smaller place with the passing of Joe Lee Goade. Everyone who was lucky enough to know Joe Lee knew him as a man who lived his one wild and precious life, each and every day like it was his last.

Joe Lee was born in Carthage, Missouri on Oct. 8, 1932 and left us on Feb. 25, 2019. He spent 1951 to 1955 as a part of a Navy Search & Rescue Helicopter division in Korea. When he returned from Korea he joined the Renick Cadillac team in Fullerton, California. At Renick Cadillac, he moved through the ranks to become the service manager, and after nearly 30 years, he retired.

Joe's years with Renick helped fund his real passion, racing. If it went fast, Joe Lee was on board, on the track, or in the stands. His passion for all things fast was passed on to his son Rick who raced sprint cars with him, and his son Matt who continues the Goade passion for all things fast, racing Jet Skis.

Joe spent his early retired years in Lake Havasu City, a place he considered paradise. He spent a short time living in Joplin, Missouri, but Lake Havasu's siren call brought him back for good.

Joe drove countless miles across this country either on his way to a race, delivering a boat or car to a waiting driver, or picking up some new toy for himself. Sitting in the channel with a rum and coke in his hand and his many friends by his side is one of the many things that brought Joe happiness. Everyone who knew Joe well knew not to call during a NASCAR or NHRA race. You were certainly welcome to stop by, but you better be ready to sit down and watch the race.

Joe was a friend of the highest caliber. He had an amazing ability to talk to anyone about anything, anywhere - though preferably at the Eagles.

Joe is survived by his immediate family, two sons, Rick and Matt, his two daughters Susan and Jennifer, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He also is survived by the countless friends he counted as part of his extended family.

Joe would want you to sit back and remember that last long drive you took together, the last time you spent the day on the lake together, the last time you watched a race together and to smile. Because if there is one thing that Joe always had, it was a smile. He lived his life to the fullest and encouraged all of us who loved him to do the same. Joe is sitting up there somewhere having a Captain Morgan and Coke with all of his friends who passed before him.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College Street Brewery, 1940 College Drive, Lake Havasu City.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College Street Brewery, 1940 College Drive, Lake Havasu City.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019