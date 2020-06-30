Dr. John A. Anderson passed away on June 15 at the age of 89 with all his family by his side. John was an only child, born in Los Angeles to Johnnie and Mary Anderson. He was preceded in death by his two parents. John attended Los Angeles Unified School District and attended Pasadena City College and Occidental College where he earned his B.A. in 1953, and his teaching degree in 1956.

He entered the USMC in 1953 and graduated officer candidate school at Quantico, Virginia as a second lieutenant. He served as an air controller during his time in the Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1963 where he made the rank of captain.

In June 1955, he married Mary Lou at Harlow Methodist Church in Newport, North Carolina. They had just celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death. He was employed by the Alhambra School District where he spent 24 years at San Gabriel HS as a teacher, counselor, and administrator. He also spent 6 years at Culver City HS as an administrator.

During his teaching career, John earned an MA and MS degree from Cal State Los Angeles, and his Ph.D. in education from USC. He was an avid USC Trojan fan all his life. His hobbies were reading, camping, fishing, and hiking.

Upon retiring from Alhambra School District in 1986 he and Marylou moved to Calimesa, California for six years and then Lake Havasu City, in 1992. John was a member of the local detachment of the Marine Corp League and was part of the color guard.

John is survived by his wife Marylou, sons Richard and Jeffrey (Joanie), grandchildren Katherine (Joel), Andrew (Samantha), Kirk (Ashley), and Meghan Anderson. great- granddaughters Nicolette, Scarlett, Zoey, and Juliette also his niece and nephew.

Services will be held on Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 am at Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Havasu.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store