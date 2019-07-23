John (Corky) Charles Schneider, 90, of Lake Havasu City passed away on July 21, 2019. Corky was born in Richmond, Indiana in 1929 but spent his formative years in the Pasadena, California area. He graduated from Eagle Rock High School In 1947 and married Alice Jo Shaw in 1953.

Corky was a meat cutter in Southern California. He spent many of his weekends at Huntington Beach body surfing and most of his spare time filming his three son's sporting events. He and Alice retired in Lake Havasu City and Corky realized an almost lifelong dream of restoring his 1932 Ford Truck.

Corky was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Milton and Phyllis Schneider and his sister; Susan Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife; Alice of Lake Havasu City, his three sons; Bob, John, and Tag and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date as per his request.

Published in Today's News Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019