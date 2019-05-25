John David Byrnes, 79, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at a Hospice house in Tucson. John was born on February 13, 1940 to his parents Charles and Emily (Raymond) Byrnes in Boston, Massachusetts.

He served in the Army from 1957-1959. He and his soulmate, Elaine Cooke, were joined in marriage in 1961. John and Elaine moved to Havasu in 1976. John worked at the McCulloch Chainsaw plant from 1976 until the plant's closing in 1998. John loved to golf, play pool, watch sports, and read.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Charles, Robert and Richard.

He is survived by his wife Elaine and their five children: Denise (Jeff) Schrantz, Laura (Robert) Graser, Michael (Julie) Byrnes, Stacey (Michael) Diehl and Kathleen (Aaron) Stock. Also, his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His Irish wit and humor will be sorely missed. A love-filled Celebration of Life was held in Tucson with all his family in attendance. No other services are planned.