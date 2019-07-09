Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
John Donald Nelson, 93, passed away June 26, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. John was born March 21, 1926 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Daniel and Agnes Nelson. He moved to Lake Havasu City and has lived here for over 40 years.
John was a very intelligent man. He worked in the mining business in Colorado, where he was in charge of over 400 men. Photography was one of John's favorite parts of life. He was the photographer for his high school and also for the small town he lived in. One time John was asked if he had ever had his picture taken, and he remarked with a big "No." John had a great eye for photography and even at age 93 he was still able to read the newspaper without any glasses.
John had a lot of faith in God. He was a great, gentle person with lots of love. John was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force.
John's final resting place will be at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
