On Feb. 20, 2019, our beloved brother John Toilolo passed away at the age of 48.

John was born on Oct. 8, 1970 in Huntington Park, California - the eighth child born to Ierenimo Tupuivao Leulupoao Toilolo and Sosefina Tavai Toilolo. John had a passion for music. With his beautiful singing voice, he sang and conducted many choirs in his short life and was a member of the handbell choir at Our Lady of the Lake. John loved sports; he himself excelled in many sports, especially volleyball, his favorite. He also was an enthusiastic fan of his (U.C.) L.A. teams!

John was known for his contagious laugh, warm smile and easygoing nature. He loved his family dearly and made many hidden sacrifices for his family.

Most importantly, John was a man of faith. His Catholic faith and love for God was the center of his life, which is why he was always actively involved in the life and ministries of his parish.

John was preceded in death by his father, Irenimo, his mother, Sosefina, and his brother, John I. He is survived by his siblings; Ierenimo, Jr., Judith, Abbot Damien (Lui) Matthew, Patrick, and countless nieces and nephews.

A visitation and rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. A funeral mass will follow at 6 p.m.

There will be a viewing and rosary at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 21900 S. Main Street, Carson, California 90745 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. with mass to follow from 10 to 11 a.m.

