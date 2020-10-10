1/1
John Michael "Jack" Traeger
1951 - 2020
John Michael Traeger "Jack", 69, passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. John was born on April 18, 1951 in Minneapolis Minnesota. He moved to Lake Havasu City Arizona 12 years ago. John aka Jack was a person who would light up the room when he entered it. Always able to make a joke and get the laughter started. He had a big heart and always had your back no matter what. He enjoyed being a "Grumpy Old Man"
John is survived by his Daughter; Kristina Goodman; Son; Michael Traeger; Grandchildren; Damon; Shyla; Josh and Bodie; Great granddaughter; Chloe; Sisters; Jan and Pat.
Preceded in death by his parents Alquin and Jean Traeger.
He will be missed and was a big part of all our lives. We will miss and love you Jack.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to John's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
