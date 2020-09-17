John Robert Hazen, 72, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. He was born in Farmington, New Mexico on May 28, 1948 to George and Gladys Hazen.
John grew up in Farmington with his siblings George and Cathy. He attended Farmington High and San Juan College. Prior to working for El Paso Natural Gas, John served in the United States Army during Vietnam, earning several medals, (including Purple Heart, expert M-14 and sharpshooter M-16). He was employed with El Paso Natural Gas for 45 years.
John married the love of his life, Susan in Farmington on July 2, 1971. John had a love for fishing, golfing, woodworking, gardening, and helping his friends and neighbors.
John and Susan have lived in Lake Havasu City for the past 21 years.
John attended the Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the VFW and the Elks Lodge.
John's family meant the world to him. He will be missed very much.
John was preceded in death by his parents George and Gladys; brother, George Hazen; son, Sam Hazen.
John is survived by his beloved wife Susan; his children, John (of Eagle, Idaho) and daughter Michelle (of Farmington, NM); his sister, Cathy Tischner; eleven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m, at Don & Cindy's home, Lake Havasu City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in John's behalf to Hospice of Havasu.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.