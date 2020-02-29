|
John Vernon Baker, aka "Spanky" passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.V. John was born on July 25, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio the fourth child of Leonard Baker and Ruth Rohrabaugh Baker. He went to school in Lore City, Ohio, until his family moved to Redondo Beach, CA. In 1953 he joined the Marine's until 1956.
John was preceded in death by his parents and wife Myrna, sister's Helen Mc Cullon, Bertha Gray, Betty Richardson and a brother Bud Baker. He is survived by his fiancé Donna Barnes, aka "Darla", his brother Neil "Pete" Baker and wife Gwen of Huntington Beach, CA., his son Gorden Baker and wife Sherry of Choctaw, Ok. , three daughters Marie Cooley and husband Dale of Yucaipa, CA., Rhonda Gonzales and husband Larry, and Julie Baker all of Apple Valley, CA., also Ted Stone and wife Brooke of Moore, Ok., Steven Stone and wife Shelley of Longview, WA., and Stephanie Stone of Vancouver, WA. Plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was a jack of all trades, beginning with a wood shop his father owned, to working at Jon Bec of Yucaipa, CA. and many jobs in between. He was actively involved with the Eagles Aerie #4199 of Yucaipa, CA., being their pass-president and the American Legion Post #106 of Redlands, CA. When he and Donna moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 2008 they became very involved with the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2269 where he served as Governor for two years plus other jobs until he could no longer due to health reasons.
John's Memorial will be at the Moose Lodge, 3279 Maricopa Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. The Honor Guard will be there to do a presentation. Food will be served for everyone, donations will be welcome. He will be cremated and scattered in the ocean at Battle Rock, OR. – Until I see you on the other side Spanky, love Darla.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020