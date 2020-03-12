|
Son, brother, uncle, cousin, caregiver, friend, and all-around great guy - these are just some of the descriptors that can be attributed to John. He was oh so friendly, a hard worker and always willing to give a helping hand.
John was a born competitor from basketball, football, baseball and track in school to fishing, and golf as an adult. He did, however, after quite a few years, come up against an opponent that ultimately defeated him. Though John battled bravely and courageously for years, this last bout of cancer metastasized and overwhelmed his body. As was John's way, he accepted the reality of his situation with courage and determination and lived his life as best he could. Hospice of Havasu was compassionate, caring, supportive, and wonderful in their care of this last journey in life.
His seven siblings rallied to help. Those who couldn't make it physically, were here via phone calls and FaceTime to share their love and support. There were nieces, cousins, dear friends and neighbors who also offered their love and support to make his journey as comfortable and pain-free as possible. Our parents would have been proud to see how, as a family, we gathered together to take care of each other. A journey like this involves all of us in a very personal way.
John is predeceased by his parents, Phil and Shirley Wentz. John is survived by his seven siblings, Kathy (Ron), Randy, Pat, Vicki (Jim), Donna (Jim), Brian (Laura), and Scott (Laureen). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His life was rich with relationships.
Though we are sad at his passing we rejoice in his freedom from pain and immobility. We imagine him 'partying it up' with all the family that was waiting with open arms for him to join them.
Please feel free to join us in a funeral service at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m.
Any remembrances or donations should be given to Hospice of Havasu or the VFW of Lake Havasu City in his name.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020