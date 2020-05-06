|
|
John M. Whitaker, 82, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
John was born on Dec. 2, 1937 in Curwensville, Pennsylvania to Frederick and Wilda (Gearhart) Whitaker. He married Nancy J. Curry in Pennsylvania on Sept. 23, 1955.
John loved country music, karaoke, classic cars, and working on cars. He was a great car mechanic since his teen years and owned his own shop in Buffalo, New York for several years. He relocated to California in 1978 where he worked for Chrysler Corporation. In 1987, John then moved to Lake Havasu City where he eventually retired with Sunshine RV.
John is survived by his children; Dennis Whitaker, Deborah Whitaker, James "Jim" Whitaker, Thomas Whitaker, Greg S. Whitaker, Mark Whitaker, Michael Whitaker, Joseph Whitaker, Wendy Whitaker, Chrissy Whitaker, and Michelle Whitaker; grandchildren, John Whitaker, Tammy Breece, Melissa Whitaker, Megan Murphy, Mary Murphy, Tyler Murphy, Courtney Guinn, Jeremy Pruyn, Jessica Whitaker, David Sterling, Brandon Apperson, "Little" John D. Whitaker, Christopher Whitaker, Melody Whitaker, Ashley Whitaker, Brittany Whitaker, Gregory Whitaker, LaDonna Whitaker, Regina Whitaker, and Bonnie Dollar; and brother, Lester Whitaker.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. Whitaker; parents, Frederick and Wilda M. Whitaker; sons, John Whitaker, Robert Lee Whitaker, Ricky Lee Whitaker, Douglas Whitaker; brother, Frederick Whitaker Jr.; and sister, Naomi Brodrick.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020