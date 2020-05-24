Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Johnnie May Crittenden


1940 - 2020
Johnnie May Crittenden Obituary
Johnnie May Crittenden, 79, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Johnnie was born in Cushing, Oklahoma, on June 29, 1940, daughter of John and Mabel Blue. She graduated from Calipatria High School in Calipatria, California.
Johnnie is survived by boyfriend of 43 years Rayfield Cotson; children, Nakia Bailey, Kody Crittenden, Tammy Williams, Sara Crittenden, Vince Crittenden, Wanda Crittenden and Lois Woods; sister, Lillie Williams; and brothers, Clois Blue, Tollie Blue and John Givens. Also, twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren.
Some of Johnnie's favorite things to do was dancing, going to casinos with Rayfield, shopping, and being around her loved ones and family. She enjoyed going to family parties and being with all her grandchildren.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Johnnie's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020
