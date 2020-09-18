Joseph "Joe" Charles Ribaudo. 75, passed away August 14, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Joe was born February 10, 1945 in Casper, Wyoming to Anthony and Irene Ribaudo.
Joe grew up in Ramona, California. He served three years in the United States Navy Seabees in Vietnam. He then worked as a sprinkler fitter for six years.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn Mattox, August 22, 1970 in Ramona, California. Together they shared 50 years of marriage and were blessed with their daughter Carie and two granddaughters, Kelli and Andrea. After six years in Southern California, Joe and Carolyn moved to Bayfield, Colorado and then to Lake Havasu City where they owned and operated At Your Service Homecare and Rose of Sharon Medical Service for 28 years.
Joe founded Dutch Hunters Rendezvous in 2005. He loved reading, especially history of Ancient Americas. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was also a member of Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.
He was preceded in death by his father Tony Ribaudo and his sister Elaine Barnett.
Joe is survived by his mother Irene, his wife, Carolyn, his daughter Carie Wynn (Scott), his brother Phil (Terri) and his granddaughters, Kelli and Andrea Wynn.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.