1/1
Joseph Charles Ribaudo
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Charles Ribaudo. 75, passed away August 14, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Joe was born February 10, 1945 in Casper, Wyoming to Anthony and Irene Ribaudo.
Joe grew up in Ramona, California. He served three years in the United States Navy Seabees in Vietnam. He then worked as a sprinkler fitter for six years.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn Mattox, August 22, 1970 in Ramona, California. Together they shared 50 years of marriage and were blessed with their daughter Carie and two granddaughters, Kelli and Andrea. After six years in Southern California, Joe and Carolyn moved to Bayfield, Colorado and then to Lake Havasu City where they owned and operated At Your Service Homecare and Rose of Sharon Medical Service for 28 years.
Joe founded Dutch Hunters Rendezvous in 2005. He loved reading, especially history of Ancient Americas. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was also a member of Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.
He was preceded in death by his father Tony Ribaudo and his sister Elaine Barnett.
Joe is survived by his mother Irene, his wife, Carolyn, his daughter Carie Wynn (Scott), his brother Phil (Terri) and his granddaughters, Kelli and Andrea Wynn.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved