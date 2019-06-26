Joseph Frank Elliott, "Smokin Joe", 57, passed away June 6, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.

Joe was born in Long Beach, California to James and Carol Elliott on June 11, 1961. He graduated from Lake Roosevelt High School in Coulee Dam, Washington in 1979. In 1985, he moved to Lake Havasu City where he worked as an engine builder. He fell in love with the lake, built a home, and started a family.

He was a gifted mechanic and loved being around his family and friends. He had a passion for racing stock cars, and anything else that had an engine. He also loved boating and being out on the lake.

He is survived by his father; James Elliott, his brothers; James and Scott Elliott, his sons; Kevin, Andrew (AJ) and Joseph Elliott Jr., daughter; Shannon Shuck, his grandsons; Simon and Raiden Elliott and Brandon Shuck, his granddaughters; Katelyn Shuck, Sarandon Shuck and Scarlett Elliott.

Over the last 20 years, Joe suffered from a severe case of spinal stenosis. He underwent numerous operations and procedures. No matter how difficult the obstacles life threw his way, he always maintained a positive attitude and never gave up. He was loved by many. It was his love, positive attitude, and love for life that made an impact on so many lives that will be most remembered.

A celebration of life will be held at McKee's Bar and Grill on Saturday, June 29, 2019 between noon and 2 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at McKee's Bar and Grill on Saturday, June 29, 2019 between noon and 2 p.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019