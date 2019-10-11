Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Marshall


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Marshall Obituary
Dec. 2, 1944 - Aug. 26, 2019
Born in Long Beach, California., Joe moved with his family at 2 years old to Parker where he resided through high school before moving to Phoenix. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Scheidell, son, Brian Marshall and nephew, Jeff Marshall. He is proceeded in death by his brother, Allen Marshall.
Joe was liked whereever he went, as he would say, "He never knew a stranger!" He was in the financial industry and commercial mortgage for years. Joe enjoyed his work so much that he was still at it up until this year. He is truly missed by all who have known him.
Donations are being accepted in Joe's Honor at ValleyLife – 1142 W. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix, Az 85021. 602-371-0806
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.