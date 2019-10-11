|
Dec. 2, 1944 - Aug. 26, 2019
Born in Long Beach, California., Joe moved with his family at 2 years old to Parker where he resided through high school before moving to Phoenix. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Scheidell, son, Brian Marshall and nephew, Jeff Marshall. He is proceeded in death by his brother, Allen Marshall.
Joe was liked whereever he went, as he would say, "He never knew a stranger!" He was in the financial industry and commercial mortgage for years. Joe enjoyed his work so much that he was still at it up until this year. He is truly missed by all who have known him.
Donations are being accepted in Joe's Honor at ValleyLife – 1142 W. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix, Az 85021. 602-371-0806
