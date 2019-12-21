|
|
Joyce Carlson, Lake Havasu City, Arizona resident, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 90.
Her daughters, Nicki Marines and Peggy Maki, lived with and cared for her since the passing of her devoted husband, Bernard Carlson, on July 4, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Anderson and her brother, Donald Anderson.
The last year, battling Alzheimer's disease, was under the loving care of Casa Grande Assisted Living Home and Beacon of Hope Hospice, where her daughters visited daily. She is also survived by her step-children Lynne and Jay Carlson of Arizona, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was born and raised in Ely, Minnesota where she graduated from Ely Memorial High School and was a majorette in the Drum and Bugle Corp Marching Band. She worked in administration at Vermillion Community College.
She traveled throughout Europe, living in Rome, Italy, and Boros, Sweden, while married to her first husband, Peter Marines, (Nicki and Peggy's father), also formerly of Ely, Minnesota and deceased.
Joyce married Bernie Carlson in 1976 and helped in his canoe trips guiding business, Quetico – Superior Outfitters, located on Moose Lake in Ely, Minnesota.
They loved boating, fishing, and sunshine which led them choose Lake Havasu to retire, 27 years ago, and build their forever home. They enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, making friends wherever they went and always welcomed family and friends their home with love, laughter, and many games of cards, scrabble, and dominoes. Her other pleasures included music, singing, and dancing.
She will best be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and best friend. She cherished those she loved, holidays, times of togetherness, and her pets. She gave so much to all… smiles, kindness, a listening ear, comforting words, and so much love from her heart.
Her Memorial Service and internment will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019