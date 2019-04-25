|
Joyce A. Williams passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 13, 2019. She was born in Port Huron, Michigan and lived most of her life in Los Angeles. She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years, when she retired she made Lake Havasu her home.
She is survived by her four siblings, four daughters, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a loving partner, and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, please take the opportunity to give to her favorite charity the Salvation Army. Her family has established a page in her name please visit https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/giveforjoyce
A celebration of life service will be held on May 26 at 1 p.m., at the Lake Havasu Alano Club, 2041 Swanson Ave.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019