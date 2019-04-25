Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Williams Obituary
Joyce A. Williams passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 13, 2019. She was born in Port Huron, Michigan and lived most of her life in Los Angeles. She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years, when she retired she made Lake Havasu her home.
She is survived by her four siblings, four daughters, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a loving partner, and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, please take the opportunity to give to her favorite charity the Salvation Army. Her family has established a page in her name please visit https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/giveforjoyce
A celebration of life service will be held on May 26 at 1 p.m., at the Lake Havasu Alano Club, 2041 Swanson Ave.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.