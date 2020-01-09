|
On Jan. 3, 2020, Judy went home to be with our Lord with family at her side. She was blessed to have celebrated the Christmas season with all of her family members.
Judy was born 97 years ago to Angelina and Francesco Marinosci in the Bronx, New York. Judy and her husband Nick raised their family in Brentwood, New York before moving to Lake Havasu City in 1981 to join all of their grown children.
She loved God and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church where she volunteered in her younger years. She also joined her husband Nick volunteering in the many projects of the Knights of Columbus.
Judy's passion in life was her family. Judy enjoyed the many adventures she and Nick took with all her grandkids and trips to the casinos to play "Penny Slots. She never missed a game on TV of "her Diamondbacks." She was a talented sketch artist and loved animals. She was always happy, smiling and laughing and will be missed by all her family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Nick Yolla and her youngest grandson Anthony "Lucky" Yolla who she missed dearly. She is survived by her children Nick (Joanne) Yolla. Laura Masche (Bill), Barbara Palmieri (Steve) and son John Yolla. Her Grandchildren: Nick Yolla Jr. , Billy Masche, Jimmy Yolla (Gabby) Bryan Masche, Kristine Palmieri, Bobby Masche (Jennifer) Stephen Palmieri (Allie), Kimberly Schreiber (Craig) and her Great Grandchildren: Jaxx and Jett Masche, Michaela Masche, Savannah, Bailey, Grant, Cole, Molli, Blake Masche, Cruz, Jessie, Elyse Yolla and Ava and Stella Palmieri.
Services are set for Lietz Funeral Home Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m, Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lake Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 followed by interment at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens and reception at Our Lady of the Lake Holy Family Parish Center
We are grateful for the compassionate and excellent care she was given by the staff at Polidori Hospice House where donations can be made to in her memory.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
