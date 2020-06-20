Judy "The Buggywhip Barber" (Manweiler) Almanza
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Almanza, aka the Buggywhip Barber, said goodbye to her family and friends on March 27, 2020, to begin her peaceful journey in heaven.
Judy was born December 8, 1942, to Rosie and Alex Manweiler and raised on the family farm outside of Boyd, Montana. She was strong and independent; raising her two children while building a very successful business, Gentleman's Choice Barber Shop.
On April 30, 1995, Judy found her forever love when she married Cruz David Almanza. Cruz was everything she waited her whole life to find. Together they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they purchased their dream home and Judy reopened her barber shop, Gentleman's Choice. It was there she served three generations of customers and friends. She retired in 2018 after 50 years of barbering.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Cruz Almanza; son, Kevin Lunceford; daughter, Toni Gauger (Doug); grandson Daniel; stepdaughters, Theresa and Feline; brothers, Robert (Bob) Manweiler and Mike Manweiler (Judy); and numerous other loving friends and family members.
Judy worked hard, loved fiercely, and lived life on her own terms. "When you speak of her, speak not with tears. For thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of times you shared give you comfort. For her life was rich because of you". -Author Unknown
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved