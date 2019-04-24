Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
June Drewfs

June Drewfs Obituary
June was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 50 years, Richard, her three children from a previous marriage, Lawrence Caleen, Denise Domke-Grant, and Linelle Gordon, her stepchildren Paul, Suzanne, and Jani Drewfs, six grandchildren, Patrick and Greg Caleen, Nathan and Shannen O'Brien, Ian Grant, Gretchen Ghrist, and seven great-grandchildren.
June worked as a dedicated bank employee for 35 years in the Portland, Oregon area, rising to officer. She then sold real estate for ten years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, walks, charity work, and caring for her family.
June and Richard retired to Lake Havasu City in 2007.
Beautiful and cherished, we will all miss her dearly.
Thank you to Jasmine Place Assisted Living and Hospice of Havasu for all your help.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in June's name to a .
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to June's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
