June Mary Catania was born on July 18, 1933 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Joseph Wilfred and Florence Frenette. On April 7, 1948 she married Richard Catania and was happily married until his death on Feb. 27, 2012. After Richard's retirement from the Boston Police Department, they relocated to Lake Havasu City in 1975. June was predeceased by not only her spouse but also her son Kenneth Bruce Catania, her daughter Deborah Kathleen Ciampa and her grandson Richard (Ricky) Catania. She is survived by her granddaughter Victoria Ciampa Wedge, her husband Joseph Wedge and June's two great grandchildren, Trent Joseph and Jordan Robert Wedge. June is also survived by other family members who loved her and will miss her, including Robert Ciampa, Patricia Catania, Maureen Collins and other family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday on Oct. 4, 202 at the Living Word Family Church located at 1890 West Acoma Blvd, Lake Havasu City.
