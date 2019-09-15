|
|
Karen Secora Sowl, 73 years young, of Lake Havasu City, passed away at Havasu Regional Medical Center on September 9, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Gladys Secora.
Karen is survived by her husband; Jeffrey Sowl, brother; Terry (Sharon) Secora, children; Tammi Saari, Steve Wissbroeker, and Jill Busch (Cory), grandchildren; Courtney, Taylor, Steven, Rachelle, and James, as well as great-grandchildren and many other relatives.
Karen joins her late father; Edward, mother; Gladys, brothers; Mark, and the twins; Clifford and Chuck, in heavenly bliss.
Karen will be remembered for her love of fishing and traveling to see the sights of this beautiful country. She was an avid collector of antique pottery that was displayed above the kitchen cabinets. It took her many years of rummage sales, thrift stores, and estate sales to find all these treasures that she was so proud of. She loved to listen to the music of the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Matchbox 20, Cher, Barbara Streisand, and others. She was a very caring person with people always laughing and talking. She had a very dry sense of humor, which would catch friends laughing long after her quick witted jokes (must have been a family trait). Karen had the kind of personality that everyone liked and loved. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Rest in Peace Karen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019