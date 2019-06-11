Karl Alan Downing, 65, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on May 7, 2019. He was born in Valentine, Nebraska to Lloyd Glen and Frances Louise Downing on November 20, 1953.

Karl graduated high school in Victorville, California and then proudly served his country in the United States Army. Later, Karl went on to attend Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and dedicated his career to being a professional chef.

In his free time, Karl like crab fishing, flying remote control airplanes, and absolutely anything that had to do with racing.

Karl is survived by his sons, Steven and Sheldon Downing; daughter, Siobhan Downing; and eight grandchildren, Braden, Brooke, Candan, Devin, Stella, Cora, Sienna, and Karter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Mary Downing.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Karl's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.