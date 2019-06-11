Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Downing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Alan Downing


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karl Alan Downing Obituary
Karl Alan Downing, 65, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on May 7, 2019. He was born in Valentine, Nebraska to Lloyd Glen and Frances Louise Downing on November 20, 1953.
Karl graduated high school in Victorville, California and then proudly served his country in the United States Army. Later, Karl went on to attend Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and dedicated his career to being a professional chef.
In his free time, Karl like crab fishing, flying remote control airplanes, and absolutely anything that had to do with racing.
Karl is survived by his sons, Steven and Sheldon Downing; daughter, Siobhan Downing; and eight grandchildren, Braden, Brooke, Candan, Devin, Stella, Cora, Sienna, and Karter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Mary Downing.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Karl's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now