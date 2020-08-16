Katheryn Louise McNay, 94, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

She was born September 22, 1925 to Perry and Edith Mundell on a farm near Derby, Iowa. Katheryn was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Jay, Gerald, Donald and a baby who died at birth.

She graduated high school in Derby and then worked in Des Moines, Iowa a short time before marrying her high school sweetheart, William Rex McNay on July 14, 1945. They were the parents of one son, who preceded them in death on July 18, 2011. Then her husband of 70 years passed away on February 4, 2016.

She leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Lynn McNay, grandchildren, William Rex McNay II and wife Lori, Lacy Vessells and husband Travis, great grandchildren, Makenna and Luke McNay and Trinity and Aubrey Vessells, as well as two step granddaughters, Melissa Rundle and Kelly O'Neill and step great grandchildren, Evan and Emma Rundle.

Katheryn was a strong, loving person with a generous heart. She led her life by the word of God and took pride in everything she did. Family and tradition were of great importance to her. She has touched many lives and will be missed by all. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Riverside National Cemetery.

