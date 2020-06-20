Kathleen (better known as Kathie) Adelle Lundy passed away June 6, 2020. She was born July 14, 1947 in Blythe, CA.

Kathie was preceded in death by her parents; Richard and Nora Lundy, and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Lee Rowley.

Surviving Sister Sylvia (Carlos) Ciangura resides in Lake Havasu City AZ. Sister, Aletha Rogers resides in McDonald, KS. Kathie lived with her niece, Catherine Velazquez, and was "Tia" to two great-nephews; Isaac and Aaron Velazquez. Kathie leaves 10 nieces and nephews in 5 different states.

Many Havasuvians will mourn the loss of a great teacher and friend. While she never birthed children, she considered every class of students over 35 years of teaching to be her "children." The majority of her teaching career was spent encouraging 3rd and 4th grade students at Starline Elementary School. There was rarely a time when "Ms. Lundy" went shopping that she was not stopped by a former student or parent who related that she had been their favorite teacher.

Her favorite pastimes were playing the piano (she played for Iglesia Cristiana), listening to music, teaching Vacation Bible School at Havasu Christian Church, enjoying reading and movie-going.

Kathie will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her and experience her witty humor, generous spirit and sincere love for her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Havasu Christian Church Children's Ministry or Iglesia Cristiana both located at 341 Mulberry Ave, Lk. Havasu City, AZ.

