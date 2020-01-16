|
Kath passed away Jan. 5, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at her home in Lake Havasu City with her husband Larry by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Larry Arrowood of Lake Havasu City; daughter Nicole Rieschl of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania; brother Roger and his wife Theresa Congdon of Binghamton New York; sister Nancy Congdon and Tim Tarbox of Desert Hot Springs, California; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Grace Congdon; and her beloved dog Tinker.
Kathleen Grace Congdon was born on Aug. 3, 1950 in Endicott New York and grew up in Owego NY. She graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1968. Kath went to SUNY in Oswego NY and graduated in 1972. She went on to work as a commercial insurance underwriter and retired in 2005 and then worked with her husband in their business until 2010.
Kath always enjoyed dancing, skiing, hiking, reading, traveling, horses, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020