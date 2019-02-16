On January 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV., Kathleen's Lord and Saviour called her to her eternal home after a brief illness. Kathleen was born on December 8, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. She married Russ (Jake) Jacobs March 28, 2003 in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu where she was serving her Lord in many church activities. She was also involved in many community activities.

Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and most recently a great-great grandmother. She was deeply loved by her husband, family and many friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband Jake of Lake Havasu and six children; Todd (Darlene) Nemitz of Parkers Prairie, MN.,

Robyn (Kenny) Barlage of Prior Lake, MN., Jeff Nemitz of Grand Marais, MN., Christopher Nemitz of Owatonna, MN., Rodney Nemitz of Las Vegas, NY., and Wendy (Steve) Trandahl of North Mankato, MN., Sisters Rose Marie Waterhouse of Walnut Creek, CA., and Midge McLean of Roseville, MN. Also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3163 Maricopa Ave., Lake Havasu City on February 23, 2019. Visitation at 10:30 AM, service at 11:00 a.m. and luncheon at 12:00 p.m.