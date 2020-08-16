1/1
kathleen P. "Kathy" Ford
1944 - 2020
Kathleen (Kathy) P. Ford (née Smith) passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 in Buckeye, AZ at the age of 76.
Kathy is survived by her husband William (Bill) of Buckeye, daughter Chris & husband Dana Lord of Peoria, son Ray & wife Pauline Hopkins of El Mirage, son Bill & wife Shawn Ford of Bakersfield, CA, daughter Jenni & husband Rex Eschliman of McCook, NE, eleven grandchildren, and sister Judy O'Leary of Jacksonville, FL.
Kathy was born April 20, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to Bill & Alice Smith. She attended Levittown Memorial High School class of 1962. Kathy married Raymond Hopkins in 1965. Their family and parents moved from Levittown, NY to Lake Havasu City in August of 1974. Raymond died in 1979 due to illness. Kathy married Bill Ford in 1982. Kathy was employed as a member of the office support staff at Lake Havasu City High School for 18 years. She was a jubilarian member of St. Vincent de Paul. Among her passions were her love for reading and her counted cross-stich projects.
She was devoted to her family which provided some of her greatest memories. She was always ready with a sympathetic ear and the wisdom only a loving Nana could provide.
Services are scheduled for Monday, August 24 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish, 1975 Daytona Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. Fr. Chauncey Winkler will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathy's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society 1850 Commander Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
