Kathleen "Kathy" Yvonne Clauser died May 29, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She was born March 18, 1940 in Santa Ana, California and grew up in Orange County. She attended Garden Grove High School where she met the love of her life, Cliff Clauser, and graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove.
Kathy lived most of her life in Orange County, where she raised her sons and spoiled her grand-daughters. She enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the California desert and boating on the Colorado River. You could often find her water skiing (very-well) behind a flat bottom on the Parker Strip in the 1970's and 1980's. Kathy and Cliff retired to Lake Havasu City 16 years ago. In her later years she still loved getting out on the water on the pontoon boat and traveling around the U.S. in an R.V.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cliff Clauser; her son, Curtis Clauser; her son Ken Clauser and daughter-in-law, Kelly Clauser; her grand-daughters, Kara Clauser and Katelyn Rose (her husband Ed Rose); and her great grand-daughter, Charlotte Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Clark and Goldie Powers; her brother, Ronald Clark; and her sister, Betty Gordon.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.