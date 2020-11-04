Kathryn Kay O'Connell, 76, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Kathryn was born in Gate, Oklahoma, daughter of Ed & Eunice Wasser.
She graduated from High School and went on to get her psychology degree. Kathryn was an artist, author and licensed psychic. Kathryn enjoyed helping thousands through her work, spending valuable time with family, reading, writing, traveling, and her new 65 inch Television! Kathryn is survived by her Children; Tammy Kolenechenko; Tim Laubhan; Terry Laubhan; Tristan Laubhan; Auni Hariri; October Zacharie Lea-Lynn; Alec Laubhan, Nikolai Kolenechenko and newborn great grandchild; Wolfgang Olivander Lynn. She is preceded in death by Her mother; Eunice Wasser; and Daughter; Tracy Laubhan. Donations can be made to Neighbors Assisted Living or Hospice of Havasu.
Condolences may be sent to Kathryn's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.