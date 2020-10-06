It is with heartfelt sadness that our family announces the passing of Kathryn Ruth Pestritto on Aug. 5, 2020. She died peacefully with family by her side at Ida Emmerson Hospice House in Eureka, California.

Kathy was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on March 7, 1929 to Cecil and Marie Stailey. She had three brothers: Robert, Donald and Richard, all of whom are previously deceased. She grew up in southern Indiana, graduated from Knox High School and later lived in Hot Springs, Arkansas. From there she moved west, living in Phoenix, Pomona, Lake Havasu City, and Upland.

Kathy joins her beautiful daughter Lois Peloquin in heaven and will be deeply missed by those who remain. She has seven surviving children: Barbara Forney, Charles Filip, Beverly Filip, Gregory Filip, Teresa Ball, Jacqueline Ball, and Robert Ball. She has 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as four stepchildren: Lynda, Pamela, Christopher and James (deceased). Kathy outlived all three of her husbands: John Filip, Gene Ball, and Joseph Pestritto.

Kathy dedicated her life to raising her children and giving them a Catholic upbringing. Her Catholic faith and service to the church was an important part of her life, both as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. In Pomona, she was president of the Italian Catholic Federation and received the Catholic Charities Award from Bishop Juan Arzube. In addition, she was very active at Saint Madeline's Parish. After she and Joe retired to Arizona, she served as president of the Catholic Women's Society, managed the gift shop and later worked in the office at Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Havasu City.

In addition to raising eight children, she worked as a waitress, an insurance agent, a real estate agent, earned a private pilot's license (at 45!), yet still found time to do volunteer work.

There will be a mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Lake at 10 a.m.on Monday, October 12. Her remains will be interred at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens next to her husband Joseph Pestritto (1926-2012).

Blessed is the mother who lifts the hearts of her family through her understanding and caring ways. Blessed is the mother who shares her wisdom - and guides her children to God.



