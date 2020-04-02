|
Kaye D. King, wife, mother, sister and friend, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family in Lake Havasu City. Kaye was born to Arthur and Barbara (Tomi) Dammann in New York on Aug. 20, 1941. Kaye graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle and received her bachelor's degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.
Kaye married her best friend Edward (Ted) King on Sept. 12, 1964 in Bellingham, Washington. Together they finished their educations and moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, where they raised their family.
Throughout her years in Ketchikan, Kaye was involved in many local activities. She volunteered for both swim team and Little League over the years. She was heavily involved in local government serving nine years on the Ketchikan Gateway School District Board (three years as president) and six years on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly.
Kaye loved to golf, sew, play bridge, camp, dance, laugh and do crafts with her friends. When she retired, she became active in the Women's Golf Associations in both Bellingham and Lake Havasu City.
She made lifelong friends, was stubborn, fun and very smart. She had class and was immensely loyal to those she loved. If you were lucky enough to know her, you were truly blessed.
Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Art and Barbara Dammann and her nephew Michael Anderson.
Kaye is survived by her husband of 54 years; Ted, son; Warren King and daughter; Sheila (Mike) Walker, grandsons; Jacob and Tyler Carlson and Gray King, sister; Lynn (Ross) Anderson, Joel Anderson and Sonya (Kyle) McMurtry.
Kaye's celebration of life to follow in Bellingham at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kaye's name to Hospice of Havasu, 365 S. Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403 or The Peace Health St. Joseph's Cancer Center of Bellingham, 3301 Sqaulicum Parkway, Bellingham, Washington 98225.
Our family wishes to thank Hospice of Havasu for the care and love they all showed to Kaye. We especially appreciate the help of Michelle and Ryan.
Services were entrusted to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020