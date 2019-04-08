Kenneth Bernard Haugen, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather left this world on Sunday, December 30th, 2018 to be in the comfort of our Heavenly Father, as well as his wife, Betty Haugen and son Kenneth Jr.

He will be deeply missed by his children: Ronnie, Donna Stout, Dennis Haugen (Tina Haugen). His grandchildren: Justin Jarmen, Jeff Hull, Holly Stout, Kaitlyn Haugen and Lauren Haugen and his great- grandchild Paxton Hull.

Ken was born in Bottineau, North Dakota, in 1936. He joined the Navy in 1955 to 1963 as a machinists mate. He married the love of his life, Betty Haugen in 1962. The couple later settled in Buena Park, California to raise all four of their children.

Kenneth worked for Douglas Aircraft as a tool liaison. When he and Betty retired from Douglas, they settled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona for 25 years.

Ken was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He served as two time past commander at the American Legion. He stood alongside his fellow legion friends, known as the Rat Pack" and helped the legion grown in size and members. His legacy was his commitment to his country, fellow veterans of the American legion community.

He was the matriarch of the family and will forever be remembered by our family as a great man and American hero.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Kenneth is at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 26th, at the American Legion Post #81, 181 Paseo Del Sol.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary