Kevin Patrick Young


1965 - 2019
Kevin Patrick Young Obituary
He was born in San Francisco to his parents, Richard and Valerie Young.
Kevin was married to his perfect mate Erin and together they raised four children. Sadly, Erin lost her battle with stage four breast cancer in 2015. Kevin is survived by his mother; six children Taylor Doucette (Greg), Makenzie McDonald (Mike), Cole (Lexia), Chance, Patrick, Valerie, two granddaughters, Lotte and Rowan, his brother Sean and sister Georgina.
Kevin had many special friends. We will all miss his sense of humor and charm.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
