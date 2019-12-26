Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamb of God Lutheran Church
Kim Marisa Nordman


1973 - 2019
Kim Marisa Nordman Obituary
Kim Marisa Nordman passed away at the age of 46 on Friday December 20, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1973 in Rockford, Illinois. She moved from Illinois, to Wisconsin, to Prescott, Arizona before settling in Lake Havasu City for the past 24 years.
Kim was a preschool teacher at New Day Preschool for 14 years and loved working with children. She always had a smile on her face when telling stories about her kids and her coworkers. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching movies, taking karate classes with her two sons, and of course, drinking Mountain Dew.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Nordman. She is survived by her father Jack Nordman, her siblings Jon Nordman, Kay Sykes, and Sue Bridwell, and her three sons Alex Nordman-Rinde, Jeffrey Nordman, and Kevin Dollarhide.
Kim had an amazing, kind soul and will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lamb of God Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
