Klaus Conrad, 58, of Lake Havasu City, got his wings and went to be with the lord Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born to Horst and Karin Conrad on April 12, 1962 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

He grew up on the Air Force bases in his younger years. As a teen, his family settled in Garden Grove, California where he met and married Rose Schoffstall the mother of his three children. They were married for 20 years. They moved to Lake Havasu City in 1992 to raise their family. They opened Conrad's Carpet Care. He loved the lake, boating, camping, shooting and everything the area had to offer. He enjoyed staying busy working on projects with his son and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Such a loving kind and generous son, father, uncle and papa.

He always had an open ear and a helping hand. He would want everyone to know he did not pass from covid. He is survived by his father and mother Horst and Karin Conrad, two daughters Karin and Kristy Conrad, son Steven Conrad, two sisters Susan and Silvia Conrad, three grandsons Kolton, Kason and Kolin, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at London Bridge Beach Ramada #1.



