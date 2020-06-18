Kurt Allen Larsen passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 68 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 27, 1951 to Leif and Doris Larsen.
Kurt was raised in Brooklyn, New York where he met his wife of 42 years, Lynn. They retired to Lake Havasu City in 2006. He loved spending time with his golden retrievers, Dusty and Sunny. He enjoyed taking them to the dog park, taking hikes in the desert and volunteering at the local Humane Society.
He is survived by his loving wife; Lynn Larsen, son; Jesse Larsen, sister; Diane LaBarbera, and his nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in Kurt's name to Western Arizona Humane Society, Lake Havasu City.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.