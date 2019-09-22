Home

1939 - 2019
Larry Gant, 79, of Lake Havasu City died peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Larry was born in Oakman, Alabama on October 20, 1939. He was the son of Birge May and Adeline Blackston Gant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and worked for more than twenty years as a welder for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
Larry had a passion for flying and was a licensed pilot for many years. He was active in the Havasu 4-Wheelers and found great joy in preserving the beauty of the desert. He and his family have enjoyed Lake Havasu City for more than forty years. This beautiful city held a special place in Larry's heart because in 2002 he made it his permanent home in retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Gant of fifty-five years; two children, Marcus Gant (David Benjamin) of Palm Springs, California, James Gant (Karen Erwin) of Granada Hills, California; one granddaughter, Hayley Gant of Granada Hills, California; and one brother J.P. Gant of Huntsville, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks that donations be made to River Valley Hospice of Lake Havasu City.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
