Larry Schneider
Jan. 8, 1940 - March 11, 2019

Larry David Schneider, 79, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on January 8, 1940 in Los Angeles to Ruth Dooley.
Larry served in the Army National Guard of California from July 26, 1958 to March 9, 1964. He later went on to work for Southern California Edison from 1980 to 1994. Later he moved on to work for the Parker Police Department Animal Control from 2002 to 2018.
He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and gold prospecting.
Larry is survived by his two children, Steven and Erik Schneider; along with six grandchildren.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Larry's Family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
