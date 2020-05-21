|
Lavada Lee Allshouse, 88, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Coalgate, Oklahoma on Sept. 10, 1931 to James and Oney Green.
Lavada graduated from Pasadena High School. She married her husband, Leon J. Allshouse in Pasadena, California on Oct. 11, 1947. They shared 52 years of marriage. They moved to Cherry Valley, where she taught special education at Cherry Valley Brethren School. Lavada worked as a property manager in both California and Arizona. Lavada was blessed with a second marriage to Raymond Sparadeo, who passed away in 2014. She enjoyed ancestry, quilting and traveling. She was a member of the Genealogy Society and the Church of the Nazarene.
Lavada is preceded in death by her husband; Leon J. Allshouse, husband; Raymond Sparadeo, parents; James and Oney Green, sister; Oretha M. Monson, and brother James E. Green, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Elwood K. Allshouse and Daniel K. Allshouse, daughter; Margie Williams, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home.
