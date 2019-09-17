|
Lawrence Stanley Blanchard, 82, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019 next to the love of his life, Carleine Bishop, who he dated in college at the University of Maine and was reunited with for the last 11 years. Larry and Carleine shared a lifetime of love in those 11 years and enjoyed summers in Maine and winters in Lake Havasu.
Larry was born on June 12, 1937 in Portland, Maine to Stanley Hayes Blanchard and Marguerite Catherine (Flint) Blanchard. Larry grew up on the family farm in Cumberland where he developed a passion for farming.
Larry attended the University of Maine where he was president of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. After graduation, Larry participated in the International Farm Youth Exchange in Argentina. Larry then returned to Cumberland and managed the Spring Brook Farm.
In addition to his loving wife, Carleine, Larry is survived by two daughters from his previous marriage, Debra Lynn Crump and Heather Ann Blanchard; grandson Corvus Crump; stepson Mason Bishop and his wife Greta; step son Colin Bishop and his wife Mia; two sisters, Katherine Fowler and her husband Gregory and Elizabeth Trouant and her husband Pete.
Larry's life was filled with service to others, and he lived by the daily adage of "Do the Right Thing." In retirement, Larry made roughly 100 quilts and donated them to veterans' organizations, foster care youth, and community hospice agencies. His passion was singing, and he particularly enjoyed participating with the Brooks (ME) First Congregational Church choir and the Lake Havasu Community Choir.
Larry's family thanks the medical staff at Medstar Georgetown Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, and Burke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia. They served Larry, became his friends, and comforted him during his final days.
Gifts in memory of Larry can be made payable to the University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place, Orono, Maine 04469-5792 or online at our.umaine.edu/blanchard for the Lawrence S. Blanchard Agricultural Scholarship.
Larry will be memorialized during Sunday church services on Sept. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Brooks First Congregational Church UCC, 22 Veterans Highway, Brooks, Maine.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019