Leon John Ufers
1935 - 2020
Leon John Ufers passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 85 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Riga, Latvia on January 11, 1935 to Frederiks Hihalovskis and Zenta Piebalgs.
Leon was a survivor of World War II, having to leave Latvia at an early age, and running from war fronts in Germany and France. He ended up in Venezuela, where he lived until coming to the United States in 1959. He met his true love, Evelyn Miranda, and married her April 13, 1961 in Whittier, California. They settled in South El Monte, California, where they lived and raised a family, for the next 15 years. Leon was a self employed, owner/operator of Leon's Printing in the City of Industry, California. He moved his family to Hacienda Heights, California, where they lived until he retired to Lake Havasu City in 2004. Leon was an expert table tennis player, he loved to dance, sing karaoke, and play the piano. He belonged to the senior center and enjoyed entertaining.
Leon is preceded in death by his mother and step-father; Zenta and Gunter Ufers, father: Frederiks Hihalovskis and his brother Edgar Ufers.
He is survived by his loving wife; Evelyn Ufers, sons; Gregory (Shawn) Ufers and John Ufers, grandchildren; Gregory T. Ufers, Jonathan (Katie) Ufers, Ashley (Brett) Marble, Jayson (Christina) Sample, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
