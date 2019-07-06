Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Gustafson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Gustafson


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Gustafson Obituary
Leonard Gustafson, 98, passed away May 24, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born September 1, 1920 in Columbia, South Dakota to Linus and Hildur Gustafson.
Leonard was a WWII veteran and proudly served our country in the Army Air Corp, Air Force and was also a Merchant Marine. He loved horse racing, dog racing and was an avid reader.
Leonard is survived by his son, David Gustafson (Cindy); grandchildren, Kerry Gustafson, James Gustafson, Wendy Anderson and Vincent SIlar. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Albertina Gustafson and three brothers.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Gustafson family at mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now