Leonard Gustafson, 98, passed away May 24, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born September 1, 1920 in Columbia, South Dakota to Linus and Hildur Gustafson.
Leonard was a WWII veteran and proudly served our country in the Army Air Corp, Air Force and was also a Merchant Marine. He loved horse racing, dog racing and was an avid reader.
Leonard is survived by his son, David Gustafson (Cindy); grandchildren, Kerry Gustafson, James Gustafson, Wendy Anderson and Vincent SIlar. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Albertina Gustafson and three brothers.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Gustafson family at mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019