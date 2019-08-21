Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Leticia Brizuela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leticia Brizuela


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leticia Brizuela Obituary
Leticia Brizuela, 57, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born Sept. 27, 1961 to Luis and Lorenza Brizuela in Mexicali, Mexico.
Leticia loved spending time with her family and friends and adored her mother. She had the gift of gab with a sarcastic sense of humor. Leticia was a good listener and great problem solver. She was an avid moviegoer, avid book enthusiast and theater supporter. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Leticia is survived by her mother, Lorenza Brizuela; sisters, Victoria Rosenbaum, Evangelina Lehman, Maria Navarro, and Marina Bolanos; brother, Rene Brizuela; nieces and nephews, Kira John, Christina Hernandez, Caesare Bolanos; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Luis Brizuela; sister, Maria Elena Quintero; niece, Claudia Jesse Castro; and great-nephew, Niko Gonzalez.
A visitation will be held on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Leticia's family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leticia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now