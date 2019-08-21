|
|
Leticia Brizuela, 57, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born Sept. 27, 1961 to Luis and Lorenza Brizuela in Mexicali, Mexico.
Leticia loved spending time with her family and friends and adored her mother. She had the gift of gab with a sarcastic sense of humor. Leticia was a good listener and great problem solver. She was an avid moviegoer, avid book enthusiast and theater supporter. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Leticia is survived by her mother, Lorenza Brizuela; sisters, Victoria Rosenbaum, Evangelina Lehman, Maria Navarro, and Marina Bolanos; brother, Rene Brizuela; nieces and nephews, Kira John, Christina Hernandez, Caesare Bolanos; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Luis Brizuela; sister, Maria Elena Quintero; niece, Claudia Jesse Castro; and great-nephew, Niko Gonzalez.
A visitation will be held on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Leticia's family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019