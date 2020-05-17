|
Lillian Mandeville, 81, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Lillian, fondly known as Lilly, was born on April 24th, 1939 in Hackensack, New Jersey. She was the oldest of 4 girls in her family.
A resident of Kingman, Arizona for 35 years, she had moved to Lake Havasu City shortly before her passing.
Lillian had a great passion for animals, lovingly caring for a variety of them in her years in Kingman including, pigs, geese, chickens, and cats. She was dedicated to her family, and made many lifelong friends in her 81 years. She was a dear friend and loving mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marian Azzolino; two sisters Rosalind Bobert and Linda Levin; and her beloved dog Dixie Lee. Lillian is survived by her six children, Noble Mandeville Jr, Frank Mandeville, Cynthia Crownover, Lana Meadville, Gina Macdonald, and Rose Filson, along with 9 grandchildren and 9 great grand children and one sister, Karen Lee.
Lillian will be missed by all that loved her. The poem below was something she chose for how she would like to be remembered.
Miss Me – But Let Me Go
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little – but not too long
And not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that we once shared
Miss me – but let me go.
For this is a journey that we all must take
And each must go alone. It's all part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart
Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss me – But let me Go!
- Author Unknown
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020