Linda Noel was born May 13, 1946. She passed away unexpectedly in her home on Feb. 5, 2020.
Linda was born in Coffeyville, Kansas to Billy Eugene and Joleen Berry. Linda graduated from Derby High School in 1964. In 1966, she married Richard Shaffer and had two sons, David and Michael. Linda moved to Alaska in 1986, enjoying time with her sister Janie. Later, she married Ricky Lee Colton, and she lovingly became a stepmother to Les and Jeff Colton. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 2017. Linda loved the outdoors. She also loved camping, gardening, her pets and being with family.
Linda is survived by her sister, Janie (Mike) Doyle of Lake Havasu City; sons, David (Shelley) Shaffer of Moose Lake, Minnesota and Michael Shaffer of Kasilov, Alaska; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Chris Eugene Berry. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations can be made to support the Western Arizona Humane society at 2610 Sweetwater Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Linda's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020