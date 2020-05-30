Logan Keith Fetterman, 16, of Rochester, MN passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born on December 5, 2003 in Bullhead City, AZ to Mark and Erika (Geiszler) Fetterman.
Logan moved with his family to Rochester in 2015 and he was a student at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed spending time outside, especially in the woods. He also enjoyed video games, drawing and his dogs.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Erika Fetterman of Rochester; a sister, Kay Fetterman of Rochester; grandmothers, Susan Geiszler of Rochester, Jean Fetterman of Lake Havasu, AZ and Gloria Sellinger of Sun City West, AZ; one aunt, Nicole Geiszler of Rochester; two uncles, Jay (Becky) Fetterman of Lake Havasu and David Fetterman of Tupelo, MS; and three cousins, Tyler, Brendan and Corey Fetterman.
The family will have a private visitation at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Fetterman family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Today's News Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.