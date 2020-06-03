Lois Ann Sharpe, 74, of Lake Havasu City, passed away May 25, 2020.
Lois was born in Baltimore to John and Ida Wojciechowski.
After Lois graduated high school, she got married and became a homemaker. She loved to go bowling, golfing or playing poker.
Lois is survived by her two sons; Charles Alan Sharpe and Paul Eugene Sharpe and her sister; Norma Thompson. She is preceded in death by Charles Eugene Sharpe.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Lois' family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Lois was born in Baltimore to John and Ida Wojciechowski.
After Lois graduated high school, she got married and became a homemaker. She loved to go bowling, golfing or playing poker.
Lois is survived by her two sons; Charles Alan Sharpe and Paul Eugene Sharpe and her sister; Norma Thompson. She is preceded in death by Charles Eugene Sharpe.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Lois' family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.