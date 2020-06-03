Lois Ann Sharpe
Lois Ann Sharpe, 74, of Lake Havasu City, passed away May 25, 2020.
Lois was born in Baltimore to John and Ida Wojciechowski.
After Lois graduated high school, she got married and became a homemaker. She loved to go bowling, golfing or playing poker.
Lois is survived by her two sons; Charles Alan Sharpe and Paul Eugene Sharpe and her sister; Norma Thompson. She is preceded in death by Charles Eugene Sharpe.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Lois' family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
